Priyanka Chopra gets brutally trolled every time she raises her voice against the growing air pollution. Last year, she was called out for bursting fireworks at her wedding last year despite being a part of an anti-pollution campaign. And yet again, the actress has invited the wrath of social media users for speaking out against the heavy smog and pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The actress is currently in the capital city, shooting for her upcoming film The White Tiger. Sharing a photograph of herself wearing a mask and pointing out how difficult it is to cope with the air pollution, Priyanka wrote, "Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone."

However, netizens were not so pleased with Priyanka's post and started criticising her by taking jibes at her smoking habit. In July this year, Priyanka was seen smoking a cigarette, while her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick enjoy a cigar during a yacht ride.

"Asthama wala drama chalu didi ka firse. Cigarette peete time maut nhi aayi (Sister is back with her asthma drama. Isn't she scared of death while smoking)? Such a hypocrite?" wrote a user. Another user said, "Smoking is injurious to health maam. Don't do that also."

One user even took a dig at her lavish Jodhpur wedding with pop star Nick Jonas in December 2018, when lots of fire crackers were burst. "Didi ko asthama bhi hai, didi ko shaadi main fire crackers bhi jalane hai... didi ko smoking bhi karna hai... Aur aise post bhi daalna hai... Aise kaise chalega didi (Sister has asthma, she has to burst crackers at her wedding... she has to smoke, too... And also post such comments... How will this work, sister)?"

Meanwhile, Priyanka's upcoming film The White Tiger, which is adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name, will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora. It also stars Rajkummar Rao.

(With IANS Inputs)