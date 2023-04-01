At the great grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) who's who from Bollywood, business dignitaries, Bollywood and Hollywood stars graced the presence. However, it was Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Salman Khan posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet that took the internet by storm.

It all started with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan gracing her presence at the grand launch where she poses with her two children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. After the family was done posing, Salman entered the frame. As Gauri spotted him, she asked her kids to come back for another quick photo. Aryan quipped 'bhai' as he spotted Salman and Suhana gave him a big smile. All four posed for photos together.

And if this just wasn't enough it was Salman Khan who was posing solo for the photo-ops when the Tiger star called Aryan and he came rushing towards Salman and together they posed for Indian media.

During the photo-op, Aryan greeted Salman Salman and also shook hands with bhai. Aryan's gesture is winning the internet.

Fans are lauding SRK and Gauri for Aryan's upbringing

The videos of Salman posing with Aryan- Gauri- Suhana and posing with just Aryan have now gone viral. Fans of Salman and SRK have taken to paparazzi's comment sections on Instagram and praised Salman Khan for showing his loving gesture towards Aryan Khan.

A few ardent fans of Bhaijaan also cited that had Salman married he would also have a family like this.

Take a look at the comments below.

A user wrote, "Bhai ki shaadi hui hoti toh aaj bhai ki bhi aisi hi family hoti." (had Salman Khan got married, he too would have had a family just like this).

Another user averred, "Salman and SRK's family ❤️❤️ best picture of the day and also this year's."

The third user mentioned, "Karan with Arjun ka beta." (Citing a reference from Karan Arjun film that featured Salman and SRK, a user wrote, Karan [Salman Khan ] with Arjun [SRK's] son).

An Instagrammer praised Aryan Khan for showing respect towards Salman Khan.

"He is the most served child ❤️. .u can't ignore his parents giving him the best adequate in terms of his behaviour and hospitality:, mentioned another,

The netizen commented, "I liked how he did Salaam, along with a shaking hand, like an elderly respect. This guy knows who and how to respect.."

Who wore what

At the event, Gauri wore a nude-coloured saree with sequins on the top. Suhana looked smoking hot in a red dress. Aryan looked handsome in his maroon jacket and black pants. While Salman opted for a navy blue suit.

Shah Rukh didn't pose for the media, however, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram and SRK's lean dapper look in a black suit has already garnered immense praise from fans and critics.

However, a few hours ago, a family portrait of Shah Rukh Khan has also gone viral.

List of celebs who graced their presence

Legendary actor Rajinikanth attended with his daughter Soundarya, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya represented the Bachchans. Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh among many other stars attended the event.

Nita Ambani performs Bharat Natyam.

Daughter Isha Ambani introduces mom's act.