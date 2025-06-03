Masaba Gupta's raunchy cabaret dance number in Kesari 2 fails to impress, Netizens call It 'Unnecessary'

Karan Johar's Kesari 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday, has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film revolves around a legal battle that followed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919. This gripping courtroom drama revisits the tragic historical event, shedding light on the lesser-known aspects of the case.

In the film, Akshay Kumar portrays lawyer Sankaran Nair, who sued the British Empire for committing genocide in Amritsar. The massacre led to the deaths of at least 1,650 people. His character becomes embroiled in a legal face-off with R. Madhavan, who plays the British lawyer Neville McKinley.

While the film has received mixed responses from audiences, it recently gained attention on Monday when fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta released a clip of the item song she featured in, titled Kesaro.

In the film, Masaba plays a cabaret dancer and performs a sizzling dance number set to the vocals of Kavita Seth and the music composed by Kavita and her son, Kanishk Seth. The sequence also features R. Madhavan's character, who is seen drinking alcohol and smoking.

Masaba in the song is wearing a short black lace dress and a satin overcoat.

Despite Masaba flaunting her moves with confidence, the dance number failed to resonate with viewers. Many netizens felt the song was "forced" and lacked any contextual relevance to the narrative. Critics also remarked that Masaba's talent could have been better utilised and channelled into a more meaningful role.

A user wrote, "most unnecessary part of the film."

Another mentioned, "Why are they promoting alcohol?"