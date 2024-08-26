Congratulations are in order for fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband-actor Satyadeep Misra are all set to welcome their first child. On Sunday night, Masaba's friend Sonam Kapoor along with her sister Rhea hosted an intimate baby shower for the mom-to-be

The ceremony, which was attended by many celebrity friends of Masaba was held at actor Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai. The guest list included Masaba's close friends. Mom Neena Gupta and to-be-father Satyadeep were also seen in inside photos shared by the guests on Instagram Stories. Other attendees to the party included Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, Akanksha Ranjan, and Samiksha Pednekar among others. The to-be-mommy wore a light brown gown for her baby shower.

Several inside videos from the celebrations have gone viral.

A video that has gone viral shows, Masaba giving a speech at her baby shower, a photo of which was shared by her friend, stylist Tanya Ghavri. She captioned the picture, "To the cutest mama to be at her baby shower! (sic)."

The image also has her sister Rhea Kapoor and chef Pooja Dhingra.

The theme of her baby shower was beige and ivory.

In one of the videos from her daughter's baby shower, Neena Gupta was seen roasting her son-in-law and actor Satyadeep Mishra for wearing jeans to the baby shower. "I told him not to wear jeans. White pant pehen leta (He could have worn white pants)," said Neena, leaving everyone at the party in laughter.

Take a look at some inside pictures from the baby shower:

A video of Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta along with her husband Satyadeep Misra were spotted leaving the venue.

Neena Gupta wore a golden sleeveless one-piece, while Masaba opted for a body-hugging beige gown.

Netizens compared Masaba's outfit and looked similar to Kim Kardashian.

While Neena Gupta was slammed for wearing yet another horrendous outfit.

A social media user wrote, "Doesn't suit her age at all."

Another mentioned, "Inappropriate outfit."

A user wrote, "Being a designer herself such a bad choice of outfit."

Some even schooled Masaba for wearing heels.

Work Front

Masaba is a fashion designer and actor. She was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica. He worked as a corporate lawyer previously. He was recently seen as a senior inspector in Vikram Vedha and was also a part of Mukhbir.