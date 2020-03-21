In a major development regarding the novel coronavirus spread in India, President Ram Nath Kovind will be undergoing a test for COVID-19. The President had recently come in contact with not one but two suspects of the fatal disease - BJP MP Dushyant Singh and ace Indian boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom.

Dushyant Singh and Mary Kom were among the guests who attended a breakfast hosted by the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 18. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the President has decided to postpone all his routine schedules and appointments and take a medical examination prescribed under the guidelines for COVID-19, as reported by IndiaToday and The Week.

Mary Kom broke the 14-day quarantine protocol

The five-time world champion, who recently returned to India after competing in the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman and Jordan, broke the 14-day quarantine protocol advised by the Government of India as well the World Health Organisation (WHO).

She landed in India on March 13 and attended the gathering at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 18. She can be seen in one of the four pictures posted by the official Twitter handle of President of India.

President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. pic.twitter.com/Rou6GLrSHH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2020

According to boxing coach Santiago Nieva, all the members of the Indian boxing contingent who travelled to Jordan were put under the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

However, Mary Kom admitted to attending the President's event during the quarantine period. "I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President's event and did not meet Dushyant or shake hands with him. My quarantine after Jordan ends on March 27 but I am going to be at home only for the next 3-4 days," she said in a statement.

Dushyant Singh has tested negative for COVID-19

Dushyant, who went into self-quarantine after attending a party where COVID-19 positive Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was also present, has tested negative for the disease.

However, his presence at the President's gathering and at a parliament session has triggered a novel coronavirus scare among several Members of Parliament. As a result of which, many other politicians have also isolated themselves for some time.

The number of COVID-19 cases is on a constant rise in India as the threat of community transmission looms large. From 258 in the morning today, the count has now gone past 300.