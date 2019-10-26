Filming on Marvel Studios' most anticipated project, Marvel's Eternals has been in progress since mid-September. Actor Gemma Chan was also spotted filming in London. But that won't be the only setting/location the cast would be visiting for their big-scale film.

All eyes have been on Marvel's Eternals since MCU boss Kevin Feige revealed the film's full list of the star-studded cast at this year's SDCC and D23 expo. Since then, the filmmakers haven't revealed much regarding the plot. But what's know so far is that the film will centre over a group of immortals beings created by the Celestials to guard the planet from the Deviants.

Pre-production work is actively underway at Spain's Canary Island with the film unit constructing huge replicas of buildings.

The set photos shared by a fan account suggests the massive infrastructures are a replica of the ancient city of Babylon. Some other new images also reveal statues that could be replicas from the palace of Sargon II.

Actors to start filming their roles

For those unaware, Babylon was the capital of ancient Persia and it's possible the Eternals are being mistaken as the old Persian deities. No actors have been spotted at the set yet. However, cast members like Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden have been spotted arriving in Fuerteventura.

It seems like the actors will soon be filming their roles in the ancient world setting. You can check out the photos below.

The set photos confirm MCU boss Kevin Feige's earlier statement that Marvel's Eternals movie would span thousands of years, similar to Jack Kirby's comics. The film would likely explore the heroes' journey through different time jumps.

Directed by Chloé Zhao from a script penned by Matthew K. Firpo & Ryan Firpo, The movie also stars Game of Thrones alums Kit Harington (Black Knight) and others namely Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee.

Marvel's The Eternals releases on November 6, 2020.

