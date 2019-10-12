Marvel's The Eternals is already in production but the studio still remains mum over revealing any plot details related to the movie. But at the recent SDCC and D23 Expo, MCU boss Kevin Feige revealed the full cast of the movie along with confirming that Kit Harrington will be playing as Dan Whitman, a character who goes on to become the Black Knight in Marvel Universe.

For those unaware, The Eternals is the creation of legendary Jack Kirby existing in the Marvel Universe. They are powerful immortal beings created by the Celestials and they live among humans.

Marvel Studios is yet to confirm if Harington's Dane Whitman would also go on to wield the Ebony Sword and be known as Black Knight in his debut in The Eternals. But fortunately, The Game of Thrones actor offered a tease which seemingly confirms that would be the scenario.

Harington was recently a guest speaker at NEXT Conference, a business summit where during his panel, the moderator asked what was next in the actor's career after Game of Thrones. The actor embraced his new gig with Marvel as he mentioned that his Marvel character does share one resemblance with his previous Game of Thrones role.

"Now I'm going with a Marvel movie. I'm going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don't know what I can say about it, I'm scared to sort of even mention it," Harington said at first before detailing a play he wanted to join. "I'm trying to choose things as far away from Jon Snow as possible, but I'm playing a superhero and he's got a sword."

This essential confirms that Dane Whitman would go on to be known as the Black Knight weilding the Ebony Sword on his debut on-screen next November in The Eternals.

Chloe Zhao is directing The Eternals from a script penned by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The movie stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kummail Najinai as Kingo, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Don Lee as Gilgamesh Harington as Danewhitman/Black Knight and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

The Eternals releases on November 6, 2020.