After Avengers: Endgame's groundbreaking success, Marvel fans are eagerly waiting to see the new phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have Spider-Man: Far From Home to release next month but apart from that, we have no confirmation on the titles of other possible releases. A leaker, however, has now shared some new details about the new Doctor Strange 2 movie and the leaked details look intriguing.

Doctor Strange has proved to be a very important character in the Marvel Universe. The wizard genius is somehow responsible for the end of Thanos and his army. But if you look at the other side of it, his decision somehow killed Tony Stark. The character was first introduced in 2016's Doctor Strange movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and later got together with the rest of the Avengers in Infinity War and Endgame movie.

The 2016's Doctor Strange movie worked as an origin story to the character as it featured a former surgeon Stephen Strange who learns the mystic arts after a career-ending car crash. The doctor masters the arts and went on to learn the powers of Time Stone. The movie was co-written and directed by Scott Derrickson and went on to earn more than $677 million at the worldwide box-office collection against a budget of $165-230 million.

Someone on Twitter who goes by the name of Roger Wardell is known for leaking (or sharing) crucial details about Marvel movies. Last month, he became famous for revealing some important details about Avengers: Endgame. From his tweets, it looks like he has some inside information about Marvel projects. He has now shared plot details about the upcoming Doctor Strange 2 movie.

As per the leaker, Tilda Swinton is in the talks to return as the Ancient One in the movie. Whereas, Jericho Drumm and Clea will make their debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming superhero film.

Doctor Strange 2: 1980's Boogaloo. Tilda Swinton is in talks to return as the Ancient One. Jericho Drumm and Clea will make their MCU debuts, Clea will likely be portrayed by an Asian actress. Most importantly the gloves will be back! — Roger Wardell (@RogerWardell) May 7, 2019

As of this writing, Doctor Strange 2 will bring back Scott Derrickson as the director as well as stars like Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, and Benedict Wong are all set to reprise their respective roles.