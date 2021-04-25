The story of Captain America is not over. Not yet anyway. The fourth installment of Marvel's film franchise is in the works as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter.

Malcolm Spellman, who worked as the head writer on Disney Plus Hotstar's recently released television series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is co-writing the script along with Dalan Musson. A report on Entertainment Weekly stated that both the writers have been part of the television series.

News of a fourth installment in the Captain America franchise first came out hours after the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which had released on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday. At present, none of the western media outlets have confirmed the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America.

Around January 2021, a report on Deadline had stated that the actor is cleaning the dust off his Captain America superhero suit as he was expected to wear the costume again. The report had further stated that the deal was not close yet, but it was headed in that direction.

A few hours after the publication of the report, Chris Evans had tweeted 'News to me.' He neither accepted nor denied the trends which started on Twitter however in another tweet the actor had said that some of the GIF responses to the social media trends of his return were priceless.

Steve Rogers had retired from being a superhero in 2019's Avengers: Endgame after he placed the infinity stones back in the correct timelines. Steve then chose to go back to his long-time lover, Peggy Carter. He returned to the present timeline years later to hand over the iconic shield to Sam, who had been excited and hesitant to walk in the same footsteps. The entire plotline of The Falcon and the Winter's Soldier is based on Sam's decision on whether or not he should carry the shield and take the place of the inspiring superhero.

The Falcon and the Winter's Soldier received too much criticism from fans and critics for not sticking to the original plotline of the Marvel comics and trying to be a piece of commentary on the present state of the US.

Prior to that, Disney+ Hotstar had released WandaVision which was based on two Avengers character, Wanda Maximoff and Vision, who had reprised their previous roles.