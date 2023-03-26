In a shocking state of events, Creed III and Ant-Man fame Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend in Manhattan on Saturday morning after the NYC police were alerted by a woman on a 911 call.

Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrested in New York for assaulting girlfriend

As per reports, authorities reported that the actor allegedly tried to choke a 30-year-old woman in a domestic dispute. The woman, who had suffered minor injuries on her head and neck, told the police that she was assaulted.

According to a report by TMZ, the woman was Jonathan's girlfriend, and the police were told by the victim that they got into an argument in a taxi while returning home from a bar in Brooklyn. The woman suffered some injuries on her head and her back, including a laceration behind her ear, redness and marks on her face.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement, "The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

How did the dispute begin?

Reportedly, the actor and his girlfriend got into an argument while taking a taxi home from a bar in Brooklyn, TMZ reported. The dispute started after Majors' girlfriend saw another woman texting him and confronted Majors. The actor reportedly got upset, grabbed her hand and slapped her, sources told the outlet. The Emmy-nominated is no longer in police custody, cops confirmed.

Jonathan Majors denies the charge and says he has done nothing wrong

A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor. "He has done nothing wrong," the representative said in an email to the AP on Saturday. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Jonathan Majors was last seen in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania this year. He was also a presenter alongside his Creed III co-star Michael B. Jordan at the Oscars two weeks before.