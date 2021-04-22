The queen of Westeros and England are coming to Marvel Cinematic Universe. Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and The Crown actress Olivia Colman are in talks to join Samuel L Jackson's upcoming Marvel series, Secret Invasion.

The actresses have not yet been designated their roles. In the post-credit sequence of Tom Holland's film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, it was revealed that Skrulls had taken over Nick Fury's job in Earth, while Fury was enjoying his retirement in a different space.

Secret Invasion will explore the alien shapeshifters who first appeared in the 2019 film, Captain Marvel. and later in Spider-Man Far From Home. Towards the end of Captain Marvel, Fury and the shapeshifters allied against Yonn Rogg and his team of people who worked for Ronan.

In the original comics of Marvel, Secret Invasion had been a title of a 2008 series where the Skrulls had secretly disguised themselves as members of C-58 (Earth's) superhero community for years to prepare themselves for a possible alien invasion that might take place again.

In the comic books, the Skrulls had been a strong military empire. However, in MCU they were seen as refugees hailing from a minor community. In Captain Marvel, the writers had altered the storyline to comment on the then refugee situation that had become an international debate worldwide. The comics had further explained that Captain Marvel had been missing for the longest time in the Avengers franchise since she was looking for a home planet for the Skrulls.

The writers of the film had missed the point, though. The elaboration will probably be made in the series of Marvel web series which are being created and released on Disney Hotstar.