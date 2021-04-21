https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/756680/most-awaited-hollywood-movies-2021.jpg IBTimes IN

Sony Pictures Animation has tapped in three new directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson to direct the sequel to the Oscar award-winning animated feature film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"The crew behind the 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' set such a ridiculously high bar, and we're humbled to take on the challenge of charting the next chapter in the story of Miles Morales," the directing team said in a joint statement to Variety.

Phil Lord, Chris Miller, (who are also the screenwriters Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg are all returning to produce the film franchise along with Alonzo Ruvalcaba who will be co-producing the film. Director Peter Ramsey who originally directed Spider-Verse will join the team as executive produce, along with Aditya Sood.

About the directors

Dos Santos and Justin K Thompson have both been associated with Sony Pictures Animations and have previously been associated with verified projects such as Nickelodeon's The Legend of Korra, Avatar: The Last Airbender, DreamWorks Animation's Voltron: Legendary Defender, Warner Bros.' Justice League Unlimited and Teen Titans.

Thompson had also worked as the production designer for the first Spider-Verse film won an Annie Award and Sony Animation's Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2.

Kemp Powers is an Oscar nominee in the best-adapted screenplay category (in 2021) for the film One Night in Miami,' which he had adapted from his play by the same name. He is also the co-director of Soul.

Spider-Verse had been one of the magnificent Marvel animation film exploring multiple dimensions. It was the first Spider-Man film to narrate the story of Miles Morales, whose parents hail from a race of colour. Spider-Verse had been an experience where the comic book came to life with well-engineered computer-animated graphics. Spider-Verse had also been Sony's first film that grabbed an Oscar.

If all goes well then the sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will release at the theatres on Oct. 7, 2022.