Automobile major Maruti Suzuki will increase vehicle prices from January 2020. The auto major said the "price increase shall vary for different models". According to the company, the price increase is necessitated on account of the increase in input cost.

"Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs," it said in a regulatory filing. "Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020."