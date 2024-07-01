India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki sold 179,228 units in June, representing a 12.4 percent rise compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to official data, Maruti Suzuki's rise in sales was driven by the utility vehicles segment including cars like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6. In this segment, the manufacturer sold 52,373 units in June, compared to 43,404 in the same month of 2023.

Entry-level car sales fall for Maruti Suzuki

In June, Maruti Suzuki sold 9,395 units in the entry-level segment comprising vehicles like Alto and S-Presso, marking a decline of 49 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Similarly, the company sold 64,049 units in the compact segment which includes vehicles like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR in June.

In June, Maruti Suzuki also sold 10,771 Eeco in the previous month, representing a 15 percent year-on-year rise.

Sales of Ciaz also fell in June. According to official data, the company sold 572 Ciaz in June, signifying a decline of 204 percent compared to the same month in 2023.

Tata Motors' sales decline

Tata Motors has been showing continuous improvement in its sales over the past few months. However, the company's domestic passenger vehicle sales dipped by 8 percent year-on-year to 43,524 units.

However, for the first quarter of this year, the company sold 138,104 vehicles in the domestic passenger segment, representing a slight decline of 1 percent compared to the previous year.

"In Q1 FY25, after a boost in demand in the first half of April, due to festivities in some parts of country, the Passenger Vehicle industry saw a decline in retails (registrations) in the months of May and June, influenced by the general elections and heat waves across the country," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Moreover, the company's electric vehicle sales also witnessed a decline of 34 percent to 4,657 units in June, compared to the same period in 2023.

"The Electric Vehicle industry was affected by the broader industry trend and the impact of significant preponement fleet sales in Q4FY24, due to expiry of FAME II subsidy in March 2024. Consequently, while the personal segment retails have grown slightly, there was a sharp decline witnessed in the fleet segment, which is expected to recover in the coming quarters," said Tata in a press statement.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts strong sales growth

Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted strong sales growth in June, as the company sold 27,474 units in June 2024, up from 19,608 in June 2023.

"Our product strategy and continued focus on offering a delightful ownership experience across all touchpoints allowed us to maintain a consistently strong performance. Notably, we achieved our highest ever monthly sales of 27,474 units in June, and the overall 47 percent growth for the Calendar Year highlights the success of our invigorated strategy," said Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India, the second largest car manufacturer in the country witnessed a 1.22 percent decline in its total vehicle sales in June, with the company selling 64,803 units.

The South Korean company's domestic sales was flat at 50,103 units in June, while exports stood at 14,700.

Additionally, Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 23 percent surge in passenger vehicle sales, with the company selling 40,022 units in the domestic market.

"We sold a total of 40,022 SUVs in June, a growth of 23% and 69,397 total vehicles, a 11% growth over last year. June has been a momentous month, as we rolled out the 200,000th XUV700 from our facility. We also celebrated 25 years of Bolero Pik-Ups, a category creator and a market leader in the LCV segment," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, according to a press statement.