Automobile major Maruti Suzuki has sold 20 million passenger vehicles since its first car sale in 1983, becoming the only company to cross the landmark figures.

"The company accomplished this landmark number in less than 37 years of selling its first car in December 1983," the auto major said in a statement on Saturday.

"While the company succeeded in realising the milestone of 10 million vehicle sales in close to 29 years, the next 10 million passenger vehicles were sold in a record time of 8 years," the statement added.

Maruti Suzuki said that it is committed to supporting the government's goal for 'environment care' and 'lower pollution'. To achieve the goal, it had introduced factory-fitted CNG vehicles as well as 'Smart Hybrid' vehicles, in addition to eight BS-VI models rolled out much ahead of the stipulated timelines.

"The company, along with its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation, plans to introduce a small EV for the Indian market," the statement said.

"Currently, it is road-testing 50 Electric Vehicle prototypes across the country to check their real-life performance in multiple terrains and varied climatic conditions," it added.

(With agency inputs.)