The family of an Army Jawan who were in mourning found relief on upon hearing from him that he was safe. The Jawan was confused for another from Bihar after the faceoff in Galwan valley.

Family finds relief after his call

An Army jawan Sunil Rai of Saran was declared a 'martyr' in the Galwan valley face-off between India and China, which claimed the lives of 20 soldiers. On Tuesday, Sunil Rai's wife Maneka in Saran received a call from an official that informed her of her husband's demise, and Saran's district officials confirmed receiving the news as well.

However, on Wednesday, Maneka received a call from her husband letting her know he's alive. On the call, he said, "Abhi zinda hoon." He had clarified that the confusion was due to a similarity in the names of the two jawans. The martyr's name is Sunil Kumar from Bihata, Patna. Both are part of the Bihar Regiment, posted in the region.

The atmosphere changed to one of relief and happiness in the house o the jawan, who called after chancing upon his obituary online. Maneka said that this was 'new lease of life' that God had given her.

20 soldiers were lost in the Galwan valley standoff in Ladakh, on June 15th, the standoff has been the biggest outbreak of violence along the Line of Actual Control in the last 45 years. Of the 20, 3 jawans who lost their lives belonged to Bihar. The bodies of the three jawans — Sunil (Bihata), Aman Singh (Samastipur) and Kundan Kumar (Saharsa) are being flown by special aircraft, tributes will be played following which the bodies will be flown to their districts for last rites.