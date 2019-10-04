Martin Scorsese is clearly not a fan of Marvel movies, especially since the director thinks they are "not cinema" and compares superhero titles to theme parks. Speaking to Empire Magazine ahead of his upcoming Netflix film, The Irishman, the director opened up about his thoughts on the rise of superhero movies and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in particular.

Unfortunately, though Scorsese admits he tried superhero films or more specifically MCU movies - he just didn't seem to appreciate it as a good piece of filmmaking saying it doesn't have any real human drama.

"I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema," Scorsese told Empire. "Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

Scorsese's comments on the MCU was quick to gain traction and has since been receiving backlash from the Marvel fandom. Even critics argued that the prolific director is wrong to have such harsh pre-notions over a genre that's proven to be highly successful among moviegoers.

Over the course of 10 years, Marvel Studios has released 22 films that were immensely successful among fans as well as critics.