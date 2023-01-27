It's weddings season in B'town, after Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, designer Masaba Gupta walked the aisle with actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate court marriage ceremony. With just her close-knit friends and family around.

Masaba Gupta met Satyadeep Misra on the sets of their Netflix show Masaba Masaba

Taking to their Instagram handle, the newlyweds announced their wedding. The wedding photos show Masaba and Satyadeep dressed in hues of pink. The couple penned a heartfelt note: "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

Masaba Gupta's wedding couture

Masaba Gupta looked radiant in a barfi pink raw silk lehenga which has gold embroidery, the bride opted for a lime green dupatta with a wallflower print on it.

Masaba speaking to Vogue said, "Both Satyadeep and I wore House of Masaba's new bridal collection, which has yet to be launched. I guess this is the launch! The whole family is also dressed in the House of Masaba. "

Speaking about her intimate wedding, Masaba told Vogue

"We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward."

Masaba and Satyadeep's faity tale love story

Speaking about her love story Masaba said, "I met him on the sets of Masaba Masaba, and interestingly, he was playing my ex-husband's character in season 1. He's an actor himself and he used to be a lawyer for a decade before that."

On how their eyes met

"We both like simple things–coming home to each other and just talking about nothing; watching something completely ridiculous; and having a good laugh. I think that's something we crave. The reason we connected is that when we come back home, we're dead to the world–it's like anything that happens in the outside world doesn't affect us. That's always special."

Mother Neena Gupta gets emotional as her daugther Masaba Gupta gets hitched

Actress Neena Gupta has posted a picture from her daughter Masaba's wedding to actor Satyadeep. Sharing her picture with her daugther, doting mother Neena got emotional and penned a sweet note, that read, "Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai (my daughter got married today. My heart is filled with peace, gratitude and love).

Celebs wish Masaba

The moment Masaba and Satya shared their wedding pictures, Bollywood celebs flocked to the comments section and congratulated the couple.