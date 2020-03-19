A married man from Britain happens to test positive for the coronavirus after his trip to Italy with his mistress. Interestingly, the man seems to be more worried now of being caught by his wife rather than fighting the COVID-19 threat.

While on the other hand, the man's wife is still unaware of how her husband got COVID-19 as she is currently in self-isolation.

The unnamed patient, in his late 30s — described as "well-heeled and with a high-flying job" — told his wife he was away on a business trip within the UK, the Sun reported.

"This patient is the talk of public health officials," a source with knowledge of the situation told the outlet. "His case would be funny if it wasn't quite so serious."

Admits to the doctor about trip

He visited the hospital after his trip with coronavirus symptoms and was tested positive for COVID-19; admitted to the doctors that his affair is with a woman, but he refused to identify her, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Italy is battling the largest coronavirus outbreak outside Asia — with 31,506 total cases and 2,503 deaths according to the latest reports. The country is among the top nations to report the maximum number of coronavirus deaths.