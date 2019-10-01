The Sensex went up by 250 points in the opening trade on Tuesday, October 1, riding on the back of bank stocks. Nifty50 also rose by 70 points.

The 30-share Sensex recovered by 0.65 percent at 38,917.39, and the Nifty by 0.60 percent at 11,543.75, led by Yes Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, realty, IT and metal sector were worst hit. ONGC, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra traded in the red.

The Sensex had fallen by 155.24 points or 0.40 per cent to 38,667.33 on Monday, while the Nifty dropped 37.95 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 11,474.45.

The Indian rupee was trading about 10 paise higher at 70.77 against the American currency in morning deals.