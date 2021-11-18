The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Thursday opened on a positive note during the morning trade session.

At 9.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex of the BSE traded at 60,166.86 points, up 0.26 per cent.

It opened at 60179.93 points from the previous close of 60,008.33 points.

Till now it touched a high of 60,167.00 points and a low of 59,936.24 points.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,890.55 points after closing at 17,898.65 upoints.

It traded at 17,944 points, up 0.26 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Zomato and Asian Giants stocks were in green in the early trade today.