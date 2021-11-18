Salman Khan to help counter vaccine hesitancy in Muslim dominated areas: MAHA Govt Close
Salman Khan to help counter vaccine hesitancy in Muslim dominated areas: MAHA Govt

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Thursday opened on a positive note during the morning trade session.

At 9.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex of the BSE traded at 60,166.86 points, up 0.26 per cent.

Sensex
IANS

It opened at 60179.93 points from the previous close of 60,008.33 points.

Till now it touched a high of 60,167.00 points and a low of 59,936.24 points.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,890.55 points after closing at 17,898.65 upoints.

It traded at 17,944 points, up 0.26 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Zomato and Asian Giants stocks were in green in the early trade today.

Also Read