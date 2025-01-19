Market outlook: Trump's inauguration, Q3 results key factors next week

The market outlook for next week will be guided by the Donald Trump factor, Q3 FY25 results, foreign institution investors (FIIs), rupee vs dollar and crude oil prices.

Trump will be sworn in as the 47th US President on January 20, as investors keenly observe upcoming tariff announcements. The global market may remain volatile in the coming week, according to market watchers.

"Looking ahead, the incoming US president's policies and comments will be keenly watched with a focus on tariffs. Higher inflation in Japan or tighter policy from BoJ will weigh on market sentiments," according to experts.

Over 240 companies will announce their quarterly earnings next week. The market will keep an eye on the results of Adani Green Energy, HDFC Bank, One 97 Communication (Paytm), Zomato, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Tata Technologies, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Indigo, among others.

The primary market will see four new IPOs opening for subscription in the coming week, out of which three will be from the small and medium enterprises (SME) segment.

The Indian stock market witnessed a decline in the trading session from January 13 to January 17. Nifty fell 228.30 points or 0.97 per cent to close at 23,203.20 and Sensex fell 759.58 points or 0.98 per cent to close at 76,619.33. During this period, the Nifty Bank index closed at 48,540.60, down 193.55 points or 0.40 per cent.

Apart from this, the last week was full of ups and downs for Nifty Midcap stocks and the index closed at 54,607.65 with a gain of 21.90 points or 0.04 per cent.

Nifty declined for the second consecutive week, driven by persistent selling pressure. The index is trading below its 21-week and daily exponential moving average and has slipped under the ascending trendline, signalling a bearish sentiment, said experts.

Buying may emerge if the index reclaims 23,400, potentially pushing it to 23,700.

FIIs sold shares worth Rs 3,318.06 crore on January 17, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,572.88 crore on the same day. FII sentiment continues to remain negative. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have sold Indian equities worth Rs 44,396 crore so far in January.

(With inputs from IANS)