In a notification issued on Monday, the Delhi government announced that as part of its new liquor policy, the number of 'dry days' in national capital has been reduced from 21 to three starting this year.

As per the notification, Delhi will observe three dry days from now on -- Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

However, the order added that apart from three days mentioned, the government may declare any other day in the year as dry day from time to time.

"In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as 'Dry Day' in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all the licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022 -- Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. Apart from the above three dry days, the government may declare any other day in the year as Dry Day from time to time," read the order issued by Deputy Commissioner (Excise), Anand Kumar Tiwari.

Condemning the move, Delhi BJP media head Naveen Jindal told IANS, "The AAP-led Delhi government is anti-Gandhi. (Mahatma) Gandhi was against liquor and this government has allowed wine shops to remain open on Martyrs Day on January 30, which marks the assassination of Gandhiji. The Arvind Kejriwal government is planning to open wine shops at every corner of the national capital, which is unfortunate."