Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame movie star Mark Ruffalo is reportedly going to star in the Hollywood adaptation of Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning movie, Parasite.

Back in January, it was revealed that an HBO limited series based on the film with Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay serving as executive producers is in early development. As per the director himself, the series will explore the sties that happen in between the sequences in the movie.

There has not been any confirmation as of now but Hulk actor himself hinted of being cast as the father in the Parasite movie remake.

Reports started to surface of Mark Ruffalo's inclination towards Bong Joon-ho after he expressly stated during one of his earlier interviews with ComicBook.com that he is a huge fan of the South Korean director and the movie that he has made.

"We've met. I love him [Bong Joon-ho], I love that movie. I might be playing the father in Parasite on a television show. I would love to do it. We're sort of waiting on the script and all that, but yeah, that's pretty much true and in the works."

Why Parasite won the Oscar?

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite movie follows the members of a poor family who tricks into getting employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating their household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals. The life of the poor family turns upside down when they find a secret man living in the house, without the prior knowledge of the rich family.

The film received critical acclaim, with several praises drawn towards the screenplay, cinematography, and social commentary.

Many critics even stated that the entire movie is about capitalism and how it affects every one of us. The movie deals in several psychological aspects as well, making it one rare movie that left an impact on all the viewers.

As many experts stated during their analysis, Parasite movie deals with class conflict, social inequality, and other aspects of capitalism. In addition to this, the movie also uses the factor of using connections to get ahead, especially for rich families.

There are several other aspects as well that makes Parasite a must-watch for all the moviegoer.