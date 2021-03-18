Mark Ruffalo almost couldn't hang with Jennifer Garner, who had been his co-star in the popular film 13 Going On 30. In a widely comical and memorable shot from the film, Matt and Jenna who were 30 and living in the city of New York, were dancing to the tunes of Michael Jackson's Thriller to keep the office party more alive. Recently, Jennifer revealed that that particular scene had been the most difficult time while shooting the film.

"We started to learn the dance. Our first rehearsal, I think it was Mark and Judy and me, and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn't know that. And he came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out," Jennifer Garner said in an interaction with a video-based publication.

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner

She had recently reunited with Ruffalo for Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project, and since then the two have often shared adorable photos on social media with captions that had references to certain memorable moments from 13 Going On 30.

"It was wonderful. We were playing a married couple and we just had this instant comfort and obviously, there's just such a connection and a warmth. It was actually a really beautiful experience to revisit that relationship," Garner said in another interview.

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner had also been a part of the Marvel franchise but in different films. While Mark popularly essayed the role of Hulk in the Avengers franchise, Jennifer Garner had played the role of Elektra in Daredevil where she had shared the screen with Ben Affleck who played the protagonist.