The longtime friends and former co-stars from the film, 13 Going on 30, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo reunited on the set of Ryan Reynolds' upcoming film The Adam Project.

They are set to play a married couple this time. During an interaction with the media, Jennifer had expressed her excitement about reuniting with the Hulk star again.

"It was wonderful. We were playing a married couple and we just had this instant comfort and obviously, there's just such a connection and a warmth. It was actually a really beautiful experience to revisit that relationship," Jennifer said in an interaction with the press.

In the same interview, she did have a lot of fun talking about the hit film 13 Going On 30. While talking about the character she said, "She would have to still have some 13-year-old in her. But, oh, gosh, I have to go back and watch this movie. It's so fun ... Is Poise still going? Is it all online? What's happening?".

Their captions had been quite memorable and adorable. "Reconnecting with an old pal," Ruffalo captioned a shot with Garner. "Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?"

For the uninitiated, in the original film of 13 Going on 30, Jenna Rinks and Matt Flamhaff both bonded over a packet of Razzles. Garner also posted the same picture from her social media and wrote, "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal."

A report on The Hollywood Reporter stated, The Adam Project will find Ryan Reynolds play a man who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self and find his dad — a brilliant physicist played by Ruffalo — in order to save the future. Jennifer Garner will play Reynolds' mom and Catherine Keener is set to play the villain who stole technology from Ruffalo's character.

The film has slight familiarities with 13 Going on 30 where a 30-year-old Jenna, learns about her life without her best friend Matt in her 30s, and she uses the wishing dust to get back to her teenage days and value her friendship with Matt, and not Tam Tam, who was considered to be among the cool crowd.