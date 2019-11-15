Director Milap Zaveri's Hindi movie Marjaavaan starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Marjaavaan is a romantic action film and Milap Zaveri has written the script and dialogues for the movie. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani have jointly produced it under the banners T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. It has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.17 hours.

Marjaavaan story

Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra) is a loyal goon to Narayan Anna who controls the water mafia in Mumbai. His father's dependence on Raghu doesn't sit well with Vishnu (Riteish Deshmukh), who jumps at the opportunity to use it to discredit his father's most favourite goon when Raghu falls for Kashmiri girl Zoya (Tara Sutaria). The confrontation between the two forms the rest of the story.

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

#Marjaavaan is pure MASS, DHAMAAL ENTERTAINING film, with faultless blend of Dialoguebaazi, drama, revenge story and ROMANCE @Riteishd work is impeccable, its @SidMalhotra career best performance, @Rakulpreet is wonderful and @TaraSutaria Jaan of the film 3*/5 #MarjaavaanReview Special mention for Music team, @iPayalDev @tanishkbagchi @meetbros, who kept the film alive, Music is OUTSTANDING... @zmilap being the captain of the ship has done a very good job.. Well done Man.. #Marjaavaan #MarjaavaanReview 3*/5

Aman Heer @AmanHee19

Just wanted to thank @zmilap for uplifting @SidMalhotra character to "Mass Appeal". This is how a Massy film is constructed through dialogue, emotions, acting. @Riteishd sirjiiiiiiiii Versatility at its best. "शिकायत का मौका नहीं मिलेगा". #Marjaavaan

Rahul @Rahul88770956

Watched #Marjaavaan in Dubai.. What a film.. One of the most fav emotional love story.. @SidMalhotra given his best performance.. @Riteishd is outstanding.. @TaraSutaria this is your best performance.. ❤ ❤ ❤ @Rakulpreet is also shining... ❤ My rating:- 4/5 ✌ ✌ @zmilap #Marjaavaan One word Review:- BLOCKBUSTER Story = 4/5 Music = 4.5/5 Screenplay = 4.5/5 Direction = 4/5 Dialogue = 3.5/5 Emotions = 5/5 Performance = 4/5 A must watch.. OVERALL RATING = 4/5 ✌ @SidMalhotra @TaraSutaria @zmilap @Riteishd

k @kabirb__

Watched #Marjaavaan in Dubai! Didn't want to sound like a "critic", but @zmilap concocts a deliciously massy cocktail of revenge, drama and hubris! What an entertainer - a sure shot box office storm is coming your way!

❤️ @SidMalhotra , Rakul, Tara and @Riteishd are all great!

Sumit lohan @SuM1tLohan

Just watched #Marjaavaan.. what an outstanding movie.. Action, emotions, dialogues, music n performances all are brilliant.. @SidMalhotra as Raghu is totally brilliant..@Riteishd n @Tara also given his best performances.. A must watch movie..@zmilap My rating:- ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Shubham C @Shubham26383793

#Marjaavaan is unabashed ode to masala movie exuding MACHISMO @zmilap 's screenplay s enough to keep u hooked up with the fight of BROODING n VENGEFUL @SidMalhotra & @Riteishd who plays his BEST role after #EkVillain #TaraSutaria is EFFECTIVE n CONFIDENT while @Rakulpreet is good

Ranu Mondal @imRanuMondal

Just came watching fully Packed show of #Marjaavaan MASS ACTION ENTERTAINER Specially Marathi Manus @Riteishd you are brilliant Man as Always @SidMalhotra did good job @TaraSutaria looking simply fabulous MUST WATCH movie 4*/5* #MarjaavaanReview

sunday monday @sundaymonday792

@Rakulpreet Saw #Marjaavaan!! @Riteshd you are one of the most versatile actor and you aced it as Vishnu, @SidMalhotra your new avatar as Raghu, is just fabulous. All the best to the entire team! @TaraSutaria @Rakulpreet @EmmayEntertain @nikkhiladvani @madhubhojwani

Akash Pawar @AkashPawarHR

Watched #Marjaavaan SUPERB OUTSTANDING

Loved the amazing movie a lot I really loved the @Riteishd he is simply outstanding Man @SidMalhotra did great job, Fully action Packed movie with great songs, great story!!! Tara is hot MUST WATCH 3.5*/5* #MarjaavaanReview

Satish S @secretsatish

Saw #Marjaavaan !! Awesome! @SidMalhotra is the new action hero!! @zmilap ji.... kamaal ho!! @Riteishd saaheb u r just xcellent as s 3 foot ka TOTAL dhamaka! @TaraSutaria made me fall in love wt her. @Rakulpreet great job!! CONGRATS @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani