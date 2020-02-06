Margot Robbie has been busy promoting her latest movie, Birds of Prey. But the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress took a break from her busy schedule to catch up with a friend. Margot was spotted heading to dinner with Jennifer Lawrence in New York.

Apparently, the Australian actress, looked in high spirits as she joined her friend at the Polo Bar after attending a Times Square promotional event for her movie in the center of Manhattan. Whilst Margot was all-smiles on the outing, Jennifer was keen to keep things more low-key, concealing herself in an oversized jacket.

Margot Robbie looked stunning in a chic yet quite risque white blazer and vest set, with a precipitous bust line and no top underneath. Robbie chose to ditch her bra for the outing. The blonde accessorized with a fabulous black corsage on the lapel of her blazer.

Birds of Prey will see Robbie reprise the role of Harley Quinn once again. She played the character in the DC villain ensemble film Suicide Squad alongside Will Smith.

Margot Robbie recently took the stage at the BAFTAS's 2020 on behalf of her costar Brrad Pitt — who couldn't be there due to "family obligations" — and delivered Pitt's speech for him.

In typical Pitt fashion, the speech opened with a joke, this one about Brexit, that got the audience laughing. "Hey Britain. Heard you just became single," Robbie quipped. "Welcome to the club!"

Birds of Prey is a spin-off that sees Harley Quinn break up with the Joker and lead her own band of rag tag misfits. But are they heroes or villains? We'll just have to wait and see. The film also stars Ewan McGregor as the villain Black Mask. You can check out the pics here: