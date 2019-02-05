Margot Robbie set social media on fire again. 'The Wolf of Wall Street' star took to Instagram to showcase the Harley Quinn costume and also announced that the shooting for the forthcoming movie, 'Birds of Prey', has started.

The post that has garnered more than 2 million likes shows Robbie pouting, featuring a red-lipped platinum blond Harley Quinn with a black heart drawn on her cheek.

"Miss me?" was the caption.

She dons the '80's style' outfit, and it has been pointed out by many fans that it is drastically different from the costume that she wore in 'Suicide Squad.'

The movie that has been slated for a February 2020 release, will star Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Alongside, Harley Quinn, the four villainesses will take on Black Mask and Victor Zsasz, played by Ewan McGregor and Chris Mesina, respectively.

After seeing the post, fans could not stop gushing at her sight. "Yes hi baby my beautiful goddess I'm your pudden," one user said.

One fan referred to the dog necklace with the words 'BRUCE' inscribed on it, concluding, "HEHEH Harley what a messy girl."

Margot Robbie was also recently spotted at Los Angeles donning the costume. On seeing the 28-year-old Aussie actress, the traffic went to a halt.