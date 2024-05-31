Bollywood diva and OG poo, Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to wow us with her sartorial choices. Whenever the 43-year-old steps out, the actor grans eyeballs. Being an avid social media user, Kareena Kapoor Khan's drop-dead gorgeous photoshoots and candid captures are often loved by her fans She is one of the most loved faces of several international brands.

On Wednesday, she wowed us with yet another striking set of photos as she looked breathtaking at an event.

Kareena attended the Bvlgari event in a couture gown by Vivienne Westwood from her 1988 Spring collection.

Kareena Kapoor left her fans awestruck in the off-shoulder silver-corset gown. The 43-year-old actor looked PHAT (Pretty Hot and Tempting) in a custom sleeve line and a plunging neckline She rounded off her sensual look by keeping her hair short and wavy.

Kareena Kapoor dropped a series of pictures on her social media and captioned it as , "Delighted to be a part of @bvlgari as a friend of the brand for the iconic launch of the high-end #BvlgariAllegra and #LeGemme. Thank you @bvlgari for an incredibly indulging sensorial afternoon. Let's toast to their high-end collection launch (sic)!"

Netizens went gaga over Kareena's jaw-dropping Vivienne Westwood Couture for BVLGARI

Kareena Kapoor Vs Margot Robbie Fashion Face-Off: Who wore Vivienne Westwood silver corset gown better?

Earlier this year, Australian actor Margot Robbie also wowed in that same gown at the AACTA awards in February.

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor made her web debut with Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat last year. The actress was last seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the MAMI Film Festival last year.