After a long wait, Rani Mukerji is back on the big screen in a fiercer, feisty and fabulous avatar with Mardaani 2. While the film had already generated a buzz with its trailer, the movie-goers are leaving the cinema halls shaken and impressed.

The film revolves around the rape and brutal murder of several girls and women by a psycho killer on the loose, which leads to massive uproar and a challenge from the accused to Rani (Shivani Shivaji Roy) to catch him if she can.

Let's take a look at the audience review of Mardaani 2.

#Mardaani2 is an average film being helmed by Yash raj to showcase the horrendous plight of our country where crime and punishment doesn't go hand in hand . #RaniMukherjee stands out but the pace and screenplay is just about decent , wont find much appreciation!



⭐⭐? — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) December 12, 2019

#Mardaani2

An eye opener

A need of the hour

1 time but must watch — mangal grah ki prani (@komaliskatariya) December 12, 2019

Go watch #Mardaani2 ?‍♀️ Enough tweeting and babbling about rape Watch this movie as it's a big eye opener ? #RaniMukerji is the best actress she proves that yet again ? Men keep your ego aside and go watch an actress do excellent action movie. You won't regret I assure you ? — Neelam (@_kneelam) December 12, 2019

Direction is quite average , pace with which scenes are approaching needs to be trimmed . It raises pertinent question in the end but film could have been made better for powerful impact , will bow down after initial weekend !!! #Mardaani2 — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) December 12, 2019

#Mardaani2 - HARD HITTING crime thriller brillianty executed by Gopi Purthan. Watertight script, fast paced screenplay & PHENOMENAL performance by #RaniMukerjee & #VishalJethwa are major highlights. Film will shake your soul with its message. Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Mardaani2Review — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2 one word review - POWERFUL - ⭐⭐⭐ 1/2#RaniMukerji nails it by giving the best performance of the year. And O-M-G what a climax !!! Don't miss this one!

@yrf @yrftalent #mardaani2review #moviereview — Danish Lakdawalaa (@danishl) December 12, 2019

