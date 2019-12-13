Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 has opened to positives reviews from the critics but it has failed to receive footfalls on the first day of its release. The movie has taken a slow start at the box office.

Released across 1,600 screens in India and 505 screens overseas, the Gopi Puthran's directorial debut registered merely 10 per cent occupancy on average on the opening day.

The movie has to totally depend on the positive word of mouth as the subject of the film is not massy. According to early estimates, Mardaani 2 has collected Rs 3.50 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office.

In the overseas market, the movie has done a fair business with limited screens. According to Bollywood Hungama, Mardaani 2 collected 1,976 USD [Rs. 1.39 lacs] from 7 screens at Australia box office and 3,041 USD [Rs. 2.15 lacs] from 10 screens at New Zealand box office.

It remains to be seen if Rani Mukerji's crime thriller would pick up pace during its first weekend.