The Pune police had seized a shocking letter from one of the five people arrested for their alleged links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). The local police told a court on Friday, June 8, that the letter allegedly described another "Rajiv Gandhi type of incident" that hints at Maoists conspiring to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a Times Now report.

The five people arrested were Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, lawyer Surendra Gadling, activists Mahesh Raut and Shoma Sen and Rona Wilson from Mumbai, Nagpur, and Delhi respectively. They were arrested in connection with 'Elgar Parishad' that took place in December 2017 that was subsequently followed by Bhima-Koregaon violence, Press Trust of India reported.

A letter found in Rona Wilson's house in Delhi talks about a requirement of Rs 8 crore to procure M-4 rifle and four lakh rounds, and also about "another Rajiv Gandhi incident", prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar told the court.

"We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi incident. It sounds suicidal and there is a chance that we might fail but the party must deliberate on our proposal," Pawar quoted the letter.

The documents seized from the accused also described the preparations that went into Elgar Parishad for two months. The evidence that was produced in court also showed the funding that was provided by CPI (Maoist) to Sudhir for Bhima-Koregaon "task". While speaking about another letter that was found from Wilson's house, Pawar told the court:

"The higher Committee has appreciated the endearing efforts of all urban comrades for the specific tasks given to them...there is a lot of ground to be covered. Comrade Mangalu and Deepu have been coordinating the Koregaon programme (for) last two months with Comrade Sudhir. They have been able to gather support from the larger sections of Dalits across the state."

The lawyers representing the accused have, however, rubbished the documents cited by the prosecution and said that they were fabricated to frame the accused, reports PTI.

All of them were produced before the court and later remanded to police custody till June 14.