IANS

A maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces near MV-79 in the Jindalguda area of Malkangiri district in Odisha.

A member of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Odisha Police also sustained serious injuries during the gunfight with the ultras.

"We had received reliable inputs that some ultras from Chhattisgarh might enter Odisha's Malkangiri district. We have been guarding the area for the past several days. On Wednesday night, the exchange of fire took place. A Maoist was neutralised in the exchange of fire while one of our commandos sustained gunshot injuries," said Y. B. Khurania, DGP Odisha Police on Thursday.

Khurania added that the injured commando had been safely evacuated to the district headquarters hospital.

The DGP also informed that the operation against the Maoists in the area was continuing.

Sources claimed that the health condition of the commando was stable now.

The DGP stated that Odisha Police were in touch with their counterparts in neighbouring states and other sister agencies over the activities of Maoists.

He asserted that Odisha Police will continue its operations against Maoists to put an end to their activities in the state.

Khurania again urged the Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream in the larger interest of the state and country.

As per reports, Chhattisgarh has escalated its military operations against Maoist insurgents since November 2023. Many extremists have been neutralised in these anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh.

So, the Police in bordering areas have been put on high alert expecting a massive influx of Maoists from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh to Odisha.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the country will be free of the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026.

