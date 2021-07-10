Despite repeated appeals from the government and TV channels, many people are rushing to markets without following norms to wear full mask or maintaining social distance. The IANS C Voter Tracker finds that the general public flouting Covid-19 norms will turn out to be responsible for a third wave of the pandemic in the country.

As huge crowds are being witnessed in markets and public places in different cities and crazy crowds seen at hill stations, flouting Covid norms, majority of people in India said that general public will be responsible if there is a third wave in the country.

In an IANS C Voter Live News tracker, while 57.0 per cent of the respondents said that general public will be responsible if the country is hit by a third wave, only 34.0 per cent of those interviewed during the survey said that government should be held responsible for another wave.

Remaining of the respondents did not have any opinion on who should be held responsible if country is stuck by another wave of lethal virus.

Despite the claims made by the Centre that there is no vaccine shortage in the country, a large number of respondents interviewed in a IANS C Voter Live News tracker said that they are not able to get vaccine doses easily and they have to wait for long to get vaccinated to fight the deadly virus.

While 47.0 per cent of those, who were interviewed in the survey said that they are experiencing long waiting time in getting the jab, 42 per cent of the respondents shared a different experience as they said they are able to get vaccine doses easily without waiting for long period after booking their slot to get vaccinated.

Vaccine shortage

The remaining respondents were not sure about the availability of the vaccine in the country. Majority of Indians believe that decision of the Narendra Modi government to establish medical oxygen generation plant in every district of the country, taken amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country was a delayed one.

In the IANS C Voter Live News tracker, while 51 per cent of the respondents opined that government was late in taking a decision to establish medical oxygen generation in every district of the country, only 38 per cent of those interviewed during the survey said the decision was taken at the right time.

Remaining of the respondents were not sure if the government took the decision at right time or if it got late in deciding on the crucial issue during the pandemic.