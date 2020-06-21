Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is benefitting people worldwide.

"Yoga has invaluable and innumerable health benefits and I'm proud that it is India's gift to the world. Yoga has become a sanctuary for so many people across the world and helped them in so many ways," Manushi said on International Yoga Day.

She urged everyone to include Yoga into their daily life.

"I recommend everyone should add yoga to their routines to understand the benefits that one can unlock for themselves," says the former Miss World.

Manushi credits Yoga for her svelte figure.

"Yoga has been a part of my life since school. More than what it does physically, I feel it has made me more aware, more conscious and I can say, in a way, yoga has made me stronger. I've enjoyed adding it to my rest days as it helps me maintain my flexibility," Manushi said.

The actress added that it has enhanced her sense of focus.

"Yoga has taught me patience, taught me to discard things from my mind that's unimportant. It's helped my outlook towards life, made my focus sharper and helped me take better life decisions."

On the work front, Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film "Prithviraj".

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.