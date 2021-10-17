Politician Manoj Tiwari's first wife is in a relationship with Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa. Rani Tiwari and Ekam Bawa are going strong and have even made their relationship official on social media. Ekam took to his Instagram and shared several lovey-dovey pictures with ladylove. He even wrote, "I love you" and called her his "heartbeat".

Ekam shares his feelings

Ekam shared a few pictures with Rani and wrote, "(Dil ki feeling) Jarur padna ik var हर पल मोहब्बत करने का वादा है आपसे, हर पल साथ निभाने का वादा है आपसे, कभी ये मत समझ न हम आपको भूल जायेंगे, जिंदगी भर साथ चलने का वादा है आपसे। i love u meri jann my heart beat. (It is a promise to love you ever minute and be with you throughout, never think that I will forget you. Will stay with you throughout the life.)"

Manoj Tiwari's marital life

As per reports, the two have been friends for a while but it is only recently that the two have made their relationship official. Rani Tiwari and Manoj Tiwari got married in 1999 and welcomed a daughter in 2012. Manoj, tied the knot for the second time with Surbhi Tiwari and welcomed a baby girl in 2020.

Manoj Tiwari had revealed that he had problems in his marital life as his wife felt he was quite close to co-star Shweta Tiwari. "I do have issues in my marriage. My wife has always doubted my relationship with Shweta, but I never told Shweta about it until we met in Bigg Boss. I never felt the need to tell her because we hardly used to meet otherwise. I always knew her only professionally," he had said in an interview long back.