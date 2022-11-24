BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari is all set to turn father again. The Bhojpuri star is all set to welcome his third child into the world soon. Manoj and his second wife, Surabhi Tiwari, are eagerly awaiting the birth of their second child together. Manoj shared pictures and videos of his wife's god bharai or baby shower ceremony on social media.

Tiwari also captioned an emotional message with the post. His note roughly translates to how some happiness in life can't be described in words but can only be felt. The baby shower ceremony was every bit of fun and vibrant as the couple enjoyed themselves. Manoj's wife and mom-to-be was seen enjoying the celebration with daughter Saanvika.

Manoj's two marriages

Manoj's first marriage was with Rani Tiwari in 1999. The two have a daughter named Rhiti. It was in 2012 that Manoj and Rani legally parted ways. He got married to his second wife in April, 2020. Manoj's second wife Surabhi was working with him in his administrative work. Despite the divorce, Manoj shares a warm and cordial equation with his first wife.

Tiwari's first born Rhiti and Surabhi also share a friendly bond. "Surabhi and I got married in April during the lockdown. She used to look after my administrative work. Actually, she is a singer and has sung in one of my music videos. It was my daughter Rhiti who suggested Surabhi and I should tie the knot. She and Surabhi are very comfortable with each other."