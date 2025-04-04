Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, lovingly monikered "Bharat Kumar," breathed his last in Mumbai. The 87-year-old actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he passed away at 3:30 AM on Friday due to heart-related complications. According to the medical certificate issued by the hospital, the secondary cause of death was decompensated liver cirrhosis.

Manoj Kumar had been battling health issues for a long time, his son Kunal Goswami told news agency ANI. "It's the grace of God that he bid adieu to this world peacefully. His cremation will take place tomorrow morning... He was happy, just a little unwell."

As we say goodbye to Bollywood's Bharat Kumar, let's take a look at his illustrious career and contributions to Indian cinema.

A Storied Career in Cinema

Born in Abbottabad, a small town in the North-West Frontier Province of British India (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan), in 1937, Manoj Kumar was originally named Harikrishan Goswami.

He made his Bollywood debut in 1957 with Fashion and gained recognition in Kanch Ki Gudiya (1961), where he starred alongside Sayeeda Khan. His thriller Gumnaam (1965) became one of the highest-grossing films of that year, earning ₹2.6 crore at the box office. In the same year, he portrayed freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed, a role that cemented his place in Indian cinema.

Birth of 'Bharat Kumar'

Manoj Kumar earned the moniker 'Bharat Kumar' due to his patriotic roles in films such as Upkaar (1967), Purab Aur Pachhim (1970), and Kranti (1981). He also directed and acted in Shor (1972).

Manoj Kumar belonged to the generation of filmmakers who coupled an enviable ear for music with a keen cinematic eye for carrying over that music onto screen. Even five decades later, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma or Main Na Bhoolunga has you transfixed unlike few songs of today.



His 1974 film Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, which he directed and starred in, won him the Filmfare Award for Best Director in 1975.

Recognizing his contributions to Indian cinema, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Shri in 1992, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

Beyond Acting: A Multifaceted Talent

Manoj Kumar was an accomplished actor and an ace director, screenwriter, lyricist, and editor. His immense contribution to Indian cinema made him a revered figure in the industry.

Before the 2004 general elections, he officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Fans and industry shocked!

Manoj Kumar's demise has left his fans and the film fraternity in mourning. Celebrities and notable personalities took to the social media platform X to express their condolences.

As we remember this cinematic legend, let's take a look at some of his unseen pictures and the most iconic songs from his films.


