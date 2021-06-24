Manoj Bajpayee has always been a patron of unconventional films in the industry. But, after the release of Family Man 2, his success has seen unprecedented heights. And now, the actor seems all set to be back in an award-worthy performance in Ray. The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee's Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa from the anthology release has just dropped online. And has sent social media into a state of tizzy.

When and where to watch

The anthology series titled - Ray - would release on Netflix on June 25. The ensemble cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and many others. The project has been helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala.

The four stories

The anthology series revolves around four stories – Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Spotlight, Forget me Not and Bahrupiya. In Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao take the centre stage. In Forget Me Not and Bahupriya, the story features Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal and Sweta Basu Prasad. In Spotlight Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan grab the spotlight.

"I'm drawn to stories that twist with whimsy and humour. Hardly anyone crafts those better than Satyajit Ray and a chance to tell this story is a great opportunity for me. With Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao playing off each other on screen, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa. I hope is as much of a joy to watch as it was to make. Super stoked about the show and can't wait for people to watch it!" Abhishek Chaubey had told a website.

Let's take a look at the trailer here: