Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now, however, neither of them confirmed the status of their relationship in public. Though reports stated that the couple is keen on making it official, Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal is not too happy about this relationship.

But, recently, Harshvardhan Kapoor confirmed that the two are dating, In a Zoom chat show, when Sonam Kapoor's brother was asked if there is any industry relationship rumour that he feels is true. Replying to it, Kapoor said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true." He further asked if he would be in trouble for divulging the details. Now, the revelation has started showing its effect.

According to the latest reports, Katrina Kaif is extremely upset with Harshvardhan Kapoor for making unnecessary comments about her personal life. A close friend of the actress told Spotboye, "He (Harshvardhan Kapoor) had no business discussing her love life on a chat show. She barely knows him. And even if she did know him well, he should have asked her before going public with her personal life."

Keeping it low-key

The close friend further revealed that Katrina is quite cautious about her current relationship. "She has been badly hurt in her earlier relationship (with Ranbir Kapoor). She wants to keep this (her current relationship) as quiet as possible." Earlier, there were reports that Katrina Kaif is not comfortable with Vicky Kaushal indulging in any steamy scenes.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal was spotted visiting his rumored girlfriend Katrina Kaif at her house. The duo spent some quality time together before Vicky made it back to his house. Their fans and followers have been eagerly waiting for the two to announce their relationship in public. However, now it seems it might not happen that soon.