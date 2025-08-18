Several Bollywood celebs have raised their voices against the Supreme Court's ruling for stray dogs. Supreme Court had ruled to relocate the stray dogs from Delhi NCR into shelter homes with immediate effect. While many found solace and protection from the dog menace with the ruling, many have become the voice of the voiceless.

Sharmila Tagore has said that she doesn't agree with SC's observation as well. She said it seemed more like a door closing in on the defenceless of the society.

Sharmila Tagore reacts

"Today, we are facing a crisis of conscience. The recent Supreme Court decision is like a door closing on the voiceless and defenceless of our society. I wish the safety and sanctity of life was at the heart of the judgement," she said.

Sharmila also called out the systemic flaws that lead to the "dog menace". She urged for a more calibrated approach towards the underlying issue that led to the judgement.

"I wish a more nuanced and calibrated approach had been taken towards the systemic flaws that are at the root of the so-called dog menace. In silencing those who cannot protect themselves, we risk losing something essential within ourselves," Sharmila Tagore said.

She urged the government to reconsider the decision, "This need of experience over sympathy has caused tremendous harm. I hope and pray the Supreme Court will try and find a fine balance embedded in justice," she further said in a video.

Manoj Bajpayee's neutral take

While there have been celebs like John Abraham, Adah Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Randeep Hooda who have spoken or shared posts against the judgment; Manoj Bajpayee has shared a rather neutral take on the issue.

"These animals didn't choose the streets and deserve compassion. People deserve to feel safe too, and the way forward should be empathy. Fear should not decide their fate," he wrote on social media.