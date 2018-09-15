With Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health in a worrying condition, the Bharatiya Janata Party is looking for temporary alternatives for the Goa CM.

Parrikar is believed to have spoken to BJP President Amit Shah and requested permission to step down as the chief minister for a while.

Parrikar has been suffering from pancreatic cancer for the past few months. He visited the United States for the third months earlier this year. After returning in June, he again went back in August for another treatment and arrived at India this week.

At the moment, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is in alliance with the BJP government in Goa, wants one of their party members to be the interim Chief Minister. the MGP, with three of its MLAs, had given BJP its support along with the Goa Forward Party (GFP).

The MGP chief, Deepak Dhavalikar said that it is 'high time' the senior most member of the government after Parrikar, to take over for a smooth running of the office. He was hinting at his won elder brother, Sudin Dhavalikar, who is Goa Legislative Assembly representing the Marcaim constituency.

