With Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health in a worrying condition, the Bharatiya Janata Party is looking for temporary alternatives for the Goa CM.
Parrikar is believed to have spoken to BJP President Amit Shah and requested permission to step down as the chief minister for a while.
Parrikar has been suffering from pancreatic cancer for the past few months. He visited the United States for the third months earlier this year. After returning in June, he again went back in August for another treatment and arrived at India this week.
At the moment, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is in alliance with the BJP government in Goa, wants one of their party members to be the interim Chief Minister. the MGP, with three of its MLAs, had given BJP its support along with the Goa Forward Party (GFP).
The MGP chief, Deepak Dhavalikar said that it is 'high time' the senior most member of the government after Parrikar, to take over for a smooth running of the office. He was hinting at his won elder brother, Sudin Dhavalikar, who is Goa Legislative Assembly representing the Marcaim constituency.
Here are the updates
- Politicians express their concern for Parrikar's health
Praying for @manoharparrikar ji ‘s health n speedy recovery ???? https://t.co/totohKcoy0— Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) September 15, 2018
Sad to know about @manoharparrikar jis deteriorating health. Praying for a speedy recovery and hope the media respects his need for privacy at this tough time.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 15, 2018
- Govind Gawade, independent legislator and State Civil Supplies Minister countered MGP President's claim that the senior-most party minister should take over during Parrikar's absence. "Question does not arise of giving charge to the next senior minister. What is important is his capability to handle the charge," Gawade said. He then said that while MGP had a right to demand anything, they should also look into their past when they had a government with the Congress.
- "As far as political development is concerned it is internal matter of alliance of convenience. Nothing is clear. We don't know whether cm is stepping down or not. We are watching the development very minutely in the interest of Goa," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said, according to Firstpost.
- Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee wished a speedy recovery for Manohar Parrikar.
Concerned about the health of Goa Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar. My prayers to give him and his family the strength at this difficult time— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 15, 2018
- When asked about Parrikar's replacement, BJP President, Amit Shah said, " For now, we only wish Parrikar a speedy recovery. The party will take a decision at an appropriate time", to IANS.
- The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) said that it is high time the ailing Goa CM hand over the responsibilities to the next senior most party member during his leave of absence. This was said by MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar. According to News18, he hinted that he wanted his elder brother, Sudin Dhavalikar to take the reins. He said, " I don't know...let them tell who is the seniormost. I am just saying that whoever is given charge should be the seniormost. Let them tell who is the senior most."
- Manohar Parrikar is admitted in AIIMS and is examined by a team of doctors.
- "Portfolios would be distributed today to existing ministers so that the administration of Goa can run smoothly and ministers can take decisions on any files. He will distribute 48 portfolios but will keep two or three like Home, Finance, GAD for himself," Lobo told reporters after meeting Parrikar at a private hospital in the beach village of Candolim, located 15 km from Panaji.
- ANI has tweeted, "Goa CM will reach AIIMS, Delhi at 1 pm today. Amit Shah&Modi ji are monitoring the situation in Goa. Portfolios that were with CM will be distributed among ministers so that administration runs smoothly.Parrikar ji will continue to serve as CM: Michael Lobo. Dy Speaker Goa assembly"
Goa CM will reach AIIMS, Delhi at 1 pm today.Amit Shah&Modi ji are monitoring the situation in Goa. Portfolios that were with CM will be distributed among ministers so that administration runs smoothly.Parrikar ji will continue to serve as CM:Michael Lobo. Dy Speaker Goa assembly pic.twitter.com/EiBtrWyc6P— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018
- Ram Lal and BL Santosh will be part of the BJP team going to Goa to look for a temporary replacement for Parrikar.
- Parrikar will be admitted at AIIMS under the care of Dr. Pramod Garg of the gastroenterology department.
- "He (Manohar Parrikar) will be flying to Delhi around 10.30 am today by a special flight and would be admitted to AIIMS for his follow-up treatment," a senior official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, according to NDTV.
- On Friday, Parrikar held a meeting with alliance party members in the private hospital in Candolim. At the same the BJP also held a meeting, conducting a check of the situation and figuring out the next steps, according to NDTV.
- The BJP leaders will discuss the leadership issue with Parrikar
- Parrikar was initially admitted in the private hospital in Candolim. He will move to AIIMS from there on Saturday morning.
- BJP cadre will visit Goa on Saturday late morning
- "He has apprised the high command of his health status. When the central leaders visit Goa, they will be meeting BJP leaders, allies as well as Parrikar himself to discuss the leadership issue," an anonymous BJP party leader told IANS.