Bigg Boss 17 is entering its eleventh week and with each passing day, the atmosphere inside the house is getting volatile. After Aishwarya's elimination, the makers are trying their best to amp up the drama for good TRP. To mint good numbers, BB 17 makers went through Munawar's personal life and entered Ayesha Khan who claims to be Munawar's girlfriend. She said that Munawar had two-timed her. After the major confrontation, Ayesha and Munawar are seen getting cosy with each other. In the recent episode, she was seen putting allegations against Munawar, this time, related to his son.

Salman Khan supports Mannara; slams Munawar

A few days ago, Munawar was seen telling Mannara Chopra that his 4-year-old son had been staying with him for the past six months after his ex-wife married someone else. Ayesha claimed that all of it was a lie as she never saw his son around when she was with him for two months.

Ayesha said, "I heard him saying he was with his son for six months, but I was with him all the time for the past two months. I never saw his son with him," she stated.

She went on to say that Munawar called his son over to his place a week before he entered Bigg Boss 17 and she was confused if all of it was just for the game.

Ayesha stated that Munawar has a habit of cheating and that she even has proof to support her claims. "Ye inka pattern hai. I have proof and he accepts it. But my point is that if you are accepting it, are you ready to change?"

In the promo, Salman addressed Munawar and called him out for badmouthing Mannara. The actor said, "Yeh saari cheeze uske muh pe kyu nahi boli gayi?"

She said she wants people like Munawar to change and not play with anyone's feelings.

Netizens say, 'Mannara Chopra's Weekend Ka Vaar'

Salman slammed Munawar for his treatment towards Mannara in the show.

In a new promo shared by Colors, Salman is seen schooling Munawar for his behaviour towards Chopra and making her appear "needy and desperate" for attention on national television.

Sharing the promo, the caption read, "Salman ne kiya Munawar aur Mannara ke friendship ko dissect.

Salman favouring Manara didn't go down well with fans and they slammed Salman Khan

A user mentioned, "Mannara said, "I am irritated. i am irritated, "Yes, we are irritated while watching today's episode. Band karo!"

Another mentioned, "Tonight's episode is all about Mannara."

In the previous episode, the duo got into an argument after the standup comedian, who was the sanchalak of the captaincy task called Mannara a 'hypocrite.'

Is BB getting an extension?

Bigg Boss season 17 has failed to impress the audience. The lack of tasks and change in the dynamics of the house left the viewers bored.

Amidst all this, rumours were rife that Bigg Boss 17 would get an extension. However, that's not true, as according to a tweet by BiggBoss_Tak, the grand finale of BB17 will be happening on 28th January 2024. Taking to X, the Twitterati wrote, "BREAKING! Grand FINALE of Bigg Boss 17 is on 28th January 2024. No extension for BB17, the finale is happening in Week 15. For the first time after 5 seasons, the BB season will not be extended even by a week and will end on the scheduled 15th week.

Weekend Ka Vaar

Actor Raveena Tandon and Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik will be appearing on the show 'Bigg Boss 17' as celebrity guests during the weekend ka vaar episode.

From this week onwards, the Salman Khan-hosted episode will be aired on Saturday and Sunday and not on Friday and Saturday.

Salman Khan, this time the Bigg Boss house is divided into three sections - Dil (heart), Dimaag (intelligence), and Dum (strength).

Contestants have been put in different rooms. Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider, Samarth Jurel, Arun Mashettey, Soniya Bansal, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Aoora and Rinku Dhawan are the contestants of the current season. Recently, the show saw new wild card entries. K-pop singer Aoora, Ayesha Khan.