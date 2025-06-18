Mannara Chopra cries inconsolably, carries father's bier; Priyanka Chopra's brother Sidharth performs last rites

Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra and her sister Mitali Handa bid a sorrowful farewell to their father, Advocate Raman Rai Handa, who recently passed away at the age of 72.

Several videos and photos showed Mannara, Mitali, their mother, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, and Parineeti Chopra's father attending the last rites of Raman Rai Handa.

In one clip, Mannara is seen crying inconsolably; in another, she is seen emotionally insisting that the male members of the family allow her to carry her father's bier. Mannara walked alongside her family to the cremation ground, visibly overwhelmed with grief.

Family members, including Priyanka Chopra, expressed their condolences on social media. Priyanka shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories, writing, "You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy, Raman uncle (fufaji). Om Shanti." Her brother Siddharth Chopra also paid tribute by re-sharing a statement earlier posted by Mannara, adding, "Will miss you, Raman uncle."

Advocate Raman Rai Handa passed away on Monday in Mumbai. Mannara posted an official statement on her Instagram story, which read, "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father, who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

Who was Raman Rai Handa?

Raman Rai Handa was a practising lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He is survived by his wife Kamini and daughters Mannara and Mitali. He was also the paternal uncle of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra. According to reports, Raman had been unwell for the past few days due to undisclosed reasons.

