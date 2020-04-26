Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 26 said that India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is people-driven. Speaking on the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said people have been taking lead in various sectors in the fight against the deadly virus such as the distribution of food to the poor, the supply of masks and in following the lockdown measures.

He said that people are rising to the occasion to help each other and stress on the need to wear masks, especially handmade or 'Gamchha' (towel). The Prime Minister also emphasized to eradicate the habit of spitting in fights against COVID-19.

'India has taken up a people-driven battle against COVID-19'

"Look around, you will see how India has taken up a people-driven battle against COVID-19. India's fight against COVID-19 is people-driven. Every Indian is a soldier in this fight," Modi said.

Noting when the whole world is struggling with this epidemic, the Prime Minister said when it will be discussed in future, its modalities will be discussed. "I am sure that this people-driven fight of India will definitely be discussed."

The Prime Minister's address came at a time when the entire country is under complete lockdown -- a measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 which has so far claimed 824 lives and over 19,800 confirmed infected cases across the country.

PM Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24. On April 14, he extended the nationwide restrictions for another 19 days till May 3 in the backdrop of growing COVID-19 cases.

(to be updated further)