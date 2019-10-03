Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has accepted Pakistan's invitation for the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor on November 9. This development was announced by the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thakral on Thursday, October 3.

CM Amarinder Singh has invited President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh to attend the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, in what is referred to as the historic event of the opening of Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan.

Amarinder Singh was in the national capital today to meet and extend invitations to President Kovind, PM Modi and Manmohan Singh.

Earlier, Congress sources had said that the Pakistan government's invitation to Singh for the inauguration of the landmark Kartarpur corridor has been refused by the former PM.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had extended the invitation to Manmohan Singh through a video message. India's nuclear-armed neighbour's goodwill gesture comes amid heightened tensions between India-Pakistan ever since the Narendra Modi government's decision to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August.