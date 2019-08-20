Manju Warrier, popularly known as the lady Superstar of Mollywood faced the nightmare of her lifetime, as she got trapped in the flood in Himachal Pradesh. As per media reports, Manju Warrier along with acclaimed filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was in Himachal Pradesh for the shooting of their new movie.

Last night, the actress called her brother Madhu Warrier and informed that the crew is stuck at Chatru, Himachal Pradesh due to heavy floods.

"My sister called me last night using a satellite phone. She informed me that she along with the film's crew members and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan are trapped at Chatru. She was asking for help. Their food supplies are running out. She revealed that they have only one-day food remaining. Our conversation was very short, as the phone call lasted for only fifteen seconds," said Madhu Warrier to regional media outlets.

Madhu Warrier added that there was no communication between him and Manju Warrier for the past three weeks due to mobile signal issues and no internet connectivity in Himachal Pradesh.

A recent report published in Mathrubhumi reveals that Manju Warrier and the crew is now safe. The report states that Manju Warrier along with the movie's crew is walking towards a base camp that is located 22 kilometres away from Chatru. After reaching the base camp, authorities will provide necessary arrangements for the Mollywood actress to reach Manali.

In the meantime, cabinet minister V Muraleedharan has apparently talked with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and has requested to do all necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of Manju Warrier.

"The Mandi district administration is in touch with the stranded crew members. Evacuation efforts are on to bring them back to Manali today," said V Muraleedharan, ANI reports.