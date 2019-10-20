Actress Manjima Mohan took to Instagram to reveal that she had met with an accident due to which she had to undergo small leg surgery. The actor has been bedridden for a month and is recovering slowly.

"A couple of weeks back there was an incident in my life, followed by a small surgery. That's when I found myself having to spend the next one month in bed with a cast on my leg. Earlier when people asked me 'what is the toughest situation you have faced in life?', my answer was 'fortunately none so far'. But going forward I have a different answer. Though initial few days were not easy, I was back on my feet (in spirit) in no time doing what I love the most - my work,..." wrote the youngster in a long post.

Manjima made her Tamil debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada'. The film was simultaneously made and released in Telugu as 'Saahasam Swasaga Saagipo' and it film marked her Telugu debut too. After that, she was seen in 'Kathanayakudu' and 'Mahanayakudu' as Nandamuri Bhuvaneshwari.

In Tamil, she was last seen in Gautham Karthik starrer 'Devarattam'. She is also a part of Vishnu Vishal's 'FIR' and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thughlak Darbar'. But after meeting with the accident she is forced to take a break.

The actress, in her post, was apologetic for having been anti-social, not attending phone calls and replying to messages. She said she was making use of the time and the opportunity just to enjoy time for herself.

"Now is when I realise, I have been really needing it. I know it may sound like a cliche but I mean it when I say that this situation has changed me; made me a stronger person. Like they say "Everything happens for a reason, and this too shall pass," she said. Fans of the actress have responded to her post and wished her a speedy recovery.