Manish Malhotra is a name that needs no introduction. From onscreen Bollywood weddings to real-life weddings, Malhotra is the first choice of every bride out there. However, when it comes to his own wedding and having kids, Manish says a big no, no. The ace designer has revealed that he loves his "freedom" and would never have kids.

No kids

"I was always clear about the fact that I do not want children. I'm just happy the way I am and I also have nephews and nieces. We are a close-knit family. So, I'm good with that. And now, I have started enjoying my freedom. I'm not answerable to anyone and that freedom is so relaxing for me that I'm in love with it. I am happy where I am at this position," Manish told Twinkle Khanna during an interaction.

The year 2020 marked Manish Malhotra's 30th year of costume designing for Bollywood. Over the years, he has designed clothes for films like – Jab We Met, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dhadkan (2000), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and many more iconic films.

The evolution of Bollywood fashion

"As far as makeover films go, there was Gumraah (1993) where I did the late Sridevi's entire wardrobe and gave her short hair. For Rangeela (1995), director Ram Gopal Varma had a clear brief and Urmila (Matondkar) was all set to prove herself. There was a very strong creative energy and we did something completely new—crop tops, dungarees, T-shirts and jeans. It caught the eye of the youth and became what we'd call 'viral' today. Right after that, there was Raja Hindustani (1996), and Karisma Kapoor's character was the first onscreen bride I dressed," Malhotra told Vogue in an interview.